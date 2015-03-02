Marcus Mariota could be Chip Kelly's version of Andrew Luck

"We talk about going up to No. 5, that is a big cost," said NFL Media analyst and former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah. "If he gets by the Jets, then there are only a couple of other spots, like the Rams at No. 10, and then you can say, 'Maybe this is a cost we can afford,' if you're the Eagles. I just don't think you want to trade everything away for a quarterback who I don't think is that Andrew Luck-type level."