Marcus Mariota breaks Matt Barkley's TD record in Oregon win

Ducks star cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, a senior, played the final home game of his career Saturday and had a memorable performance after being limited with nagging injuries the past few weeks. He returned from the team's bye week to hold Colorado's Nelson Spruce -- who came into the game leading the country in receptions -- to just two grabs for 16 yards, which is his lowest output of the year. Although he wasn't exclusively matched up with Spruce one-on-one, the good showing continues to build on a stronger second half of the season for Ekpre-Olomu, who was picked on earlier in the year.