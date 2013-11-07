Marcus Mariota avoids major harm to reputation in loss

When I studied him on tape, my biggest concern was a lack of consistency with his accuracy. That was once again an issue tonight. He underthrew a wide-open deep ball in the first half that would have resulted in a score. He also misfired on a couple of quick, underneath throws. His refusal to throw the ball away was also an issue. He fumbled twice on plays where he had time to throw the ball out of bounds and save field position. Both of those plays came with the Ducks inside the red zone.