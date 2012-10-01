Marcus Lattimore, Le'Veon Bell fit mold of prototype NFL backs

The Razorbacks have been one of college football's biggest disappointments this season, and their suspect offensive line has been a pivotal part of the problem. The unit has failed to sufficiently protect quarterback Tyler Wilson in the pocket or provide running back Knile Davis with room to run between the tackles. Bailey has been disappointing in recent weeks due to his inability to blow open holes in critical moments; scouts certainly have concerns about his capacity to dominate in the middle. Although the tweaks to Arkansas' offensive scheme under new head coach John L. Smith could be affecting Bailey's play, the fact that he isn't performing like an all-conference guard is not helping his case as a future prospect in the eyes of NFL evaluators.