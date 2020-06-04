Marc Sessler's 10 favorite players he's seen: Swooning for Al Toon

Randall Cunningham

Those old Giants squads met their match in Cunningham, who exploded into public consciousness (mine, at least) with a dose of new-age spell-casting during a Monday night clash with the Giants in October '88. With the Eagles trailing 3-0, Cunningham rolled to his right and directly into the sights of surging All-Pro linebacker Carl Banks. The Giants heavy dove at Randall's knees, but a tumbling Cunningham amazingly planted his free left hand against the turf to keep his balance, popping upright and -- with Big Blue linebacker Harry Carson about to crush him -- flung the ball off his heels to a waiting Jimmie Giles in the end zone.

One year later, Cunningham befuddled the Giants again in a December bout in the Meadowlands with a 91-yard punt from deep in Philly's end zone. Watching the game with my father, we sat in stunned amazement as Madden and Pat Summerall attempted to unpack an NFL quarterback booting what remains the third-longest punt in NFL history.

Cunningham did Lamar Jackson things long before Lamar Jackson arrived to earth. For all the heroics of his younger years, though, my fascination with Cunningham doubled and tripled with his post-retirement return to the league in 1997. One season later, he authored one of football's finest comeback tales with a 34-touchdown campaign that saw him lead the white-hot Vikings to a 15-1 record and the NFC title game. That affair ended in the cruelest of gaffes when Gary Anderson -- who had just become the first kicker in league lore to convert every field goal and point after in a single season -- flubbed a 39-yard field goal to allow the Falcons back into a game they would eventually win in overtime. Two weeks later, the nation watched Denver fry Atlanta in Super Bowl XXXIII -- each of us wondering what could have been had Cunningham squared off with John Elway.