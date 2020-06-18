Marc Sessler's 10 favorite journeyman QBs: Doug Flutie, Tebow thrilled

Steve DeBerg

Killer turnovers kept employers looking elsewhere, but Steve DeBerg morphed into a watchable play-action tactician whose finest hour came with the Chiefs in 1990. Lighting up the enemy for 23 scores to just four picks, DeBerg tugged Kansas City into January while showing old-school grit along the way. He finished the year wearing a massive cast over his left hand to protect a fractured pinkie, with Rick Reilly of SI noting "the DeBerg Digit had been smashed so nicely in a game against the Houston Oilers that the bone poked through the skin." Armed with his polypropylene mitt, DeBerg could barely take snaps. Still, he carved out a 13-3 lead against Miami in the Wild Card Round before tumbling to Dan Marino and friends. Retiring after the '93 campaign, DeBerg took a coaching role with the Giants under Dan Reeves before authoring one last dance of his own in '98: Returning from the wilderness to play a backup role for Reeves in Atlanta, the 44-year-old DeBerg took the field in Week 8 against the Jets to become the oldest starting quarterback in league history.