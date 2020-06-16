Marc Sessler's 10 favorite coaches: Parcells, Schottenheimer inspired

Bill Walsh

My earliest memories of Walsh came with San Francisco's 38-16 rout of Dan Marino and the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX. Much of the game escapes me, but cameras zeroed in with increasing frequency on the white-haired coach rocking the GENIUS label.

"What made Walsh intriguing was his personality, which had nothing to do with his coaching. He was a fascinating character, a master of surprise," wrote longtime scribe Ira Miller. "During most of his career with the 49ers, I covered the team on a daily basis. I played golf with Walsh, ate meals with him, drank wine with him. But did I really get to know him? I'm not sure anyone did."

I recall Walsh's pained expression in the final moments of a shocking playoff loss to the Vikings in January '88. The Niners finished that strike-interrupted regular season as the NFC's clear-cut heavy, but they looked feeble as wideout Anthony Carter ripped through San Francisco's secondary for 227 yards off 10 grabs to elevate a Vikings team that squeaked into the playoffs at 8-7.

Walsh spent the following season in "a claustrophobic panic," and "wept alone, head in his hands" after a less-than-pristine Niners club -- they finished 10-6 -- won the Super Bowl. He retired soon after and regretted the decision almost immediately.

"He always coached through existential torture, with alternating bouts of believing that he was brilliant and that he was incapable of fulfilling his own idea of greatness," wrote ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

Later hobbies failed to satisfy, with Walsh saying of his clipped adventure in sports broadcasting: "I'm not going to sit for three hours and let some 27-year-old f--- in my ear tell me about the game."

A complex, layered and mysterious man, Walsh can be rediscovered today through one of the richest football tomes ever published in Finding the Winning Edge, which Belichick once labeled as football "literature."