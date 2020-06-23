Marc Sessler's 10 favorite NFL broadcast teams of all time

That stack of VCR tapes I mentioned above? These two dominate the collection as storytellers of AFC drama during the mid-to-late '80s. Criqui operated as the ultimate professional, a play-by-play rock who called NFL fare on network TV for 47 consecutive years from 1967 to 2013. He was more than just another run-of-the-mill ANNOUNCER VOICE, though, sprinkling broadcasts with dry-humor A-bombs while swimming in a pool of on-air chemistry with Trumpy. Teaming from 1984 to '88 on NBC, they understood the personalities, feuds and quirks of the AFC and brought that detailed flair to Sundays. Criqui's steady temperament was an ideal counter to Trumpy's edgy riffs and bouts of annoyance with on-field events. They were excellent teachers, too, with Criqui turning research nuggets into lines of pre-snap poetry and Trumpy confidently doubling down on his real-time observations. Lesser broadcasters stuff pre-planned points of discussion into the show. Criqui and Trumpy comfortably let games come to them -- many of them classics.