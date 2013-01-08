Manti Te'o still first-round pick despite rough BCS title game

I don't envision Te'o's stock tumbling quite as dramatically as one might expect after Monday night's poor play. Teams that run a 3-4 defense might be a little concerned about Te'o's inability to use his hands to get off blocks, but that's something that can be taught and improved upon. What this game might prove is that he is best suited to play in a 4-3 scheme, in which opposing offensive guards would be covered up and unable to get a clean run at him.