Malik McDowell overrules parents, signs with Michigan State

Malik McDowell apparently decided that his parents don't know best.
McDowell, a defensive end who is considered the top prospect in Michigan and one of the top 35 in the nation, signed with Michigan State on Wednesday, giving the Spartans a huge recruiting boost. McDowell's parents, especially his mother, had been vocal about not wanting him to be a Spartan. His mom, Joya Crowe, went so far as to tell the Detroit Free-Press, "We don't want him at Michigan State."
At his high school's signing day ceremony, McDowell said the decision "feels like it's an elephant off my shoulders." He said his mom was "iffy" with the decision but that his dad, who had expressed a preference for his son to play at an out-of-state school, was OK with it. His dad, Greg, told the Free-Press, "He showed me a lot today. He stood firm and didn't back down from anything."
McDowell (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) played at Southfield (Mich.) High, in the Detroit suburbs. He is considered one of the nation's top six defensive ends and should play right away for the Spartans as a reserve. Michigan State returns both starters at end: Shilique Calhoun, who should vie for All-American honors, and Marcus Rush, who is undersized (6-2, 245) but also relentless.
McDowell signed with Michigan State over Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State, and Spartans recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell II certainly was happy.
