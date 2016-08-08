Malik McDowell: I'll stay at MSU absent projection as top-3 pick

McDowell's line in the sand isn't something he or any other draft prospect can be sure of. First, the NFL Draft Advisory Board doesn't provide official feedback with that much specificity. NFLDAB feedback gives underclassmen one of three draft grades: a first-round projection, a second-round projection, or a recommendation to return to college. As such, if McDowell were to get a first-round grade from the NFLDAB, he'd need more extensive feedback to get even an inkling of where in the first round he might be selected.