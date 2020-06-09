Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Jenkins, a co-founder of the Players Coalition, declined to speculate if Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016 when his protesting jumpstarted the call for action within the NFL, will play again in the aftermath of recent events. But he did follow that by saying that an important next measure would be for Kap's efforts to be formally recognized.

"I think the first step is just acknowledging, one, his contribution to all of the issues that we see going on now and all of the demonstrations that we see, and that's the biggest thing. Just acknowledge it and apologize," he added.

Jenkins' Saints teammate Drew Brees has also been under heavy scrutiny lately after controversial remarks he made about his perception of disrespect toward the U.S. flag from peacefully protesting players. Now that he's had more days to digest the situation, Jenkins was asked for his reaction on the passionate video response to Brees he posted last Tuesday.

"Yeah, I look back and I'm glad that I chose to post that video. I recorded that video and Drew actually reached out to me before I could post it and we had that same conversation, the same things that I said in the video I said to Drew Brees," he said. "But I thought that it was important that our country understand the pain that black people have been dealing with and that black people carry around. I think we're in that moment where we need truth before we can have reconciliation and that was an opportunity for me to share my truth, not only to Drew Brees, but to everybody who's watching."

Regarding the type of response he expects to see from NFL players going forward, Jenkins said he believes guys are "more motivated than ever to get involved, whether that's through protest or through advocacy, their own charities." He envisions that there is "definitely going to be larger participation from athletes, just in social activity in general," but is unsure if that will translate to kneeling or protesting during the anthem similar to four years ago.

Jenkins, like many others, will continue to focus his energy toward the overwhelming need for police reform in the U.S. After protesting over the weekend in Philadelphia, where he played for the past six seasons, he's even more fired up.