Malcolm Butler leads list of undrafted Super Bowl standouts

Road to the pros:Despite a decorated career as a receiver at Texas Tech, Amendola went undrafted and spent the early part of his NFL career between the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. He finally got his break for playing time with the St. Louis Rams in 2009, as a receiver, punt returner and kick returner. His career flourished from there, though he missed most of the 2011 season with an elbow injury. The Patriots picked up Amendola as an unrestricted free agent in 2013.