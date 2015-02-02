Malcolm Butler leads list of undrafted Super Bowl standouts

Five of the top performing players in Super Bowl XLIX didn't even merit a draft pick when their college careers came to an end. Through some very different paths, however, they all arrived and thrived on football's biggest stage during the New England Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. A look at each player's story from the college ranks to the Super Bowl:
Super Bowl impact:Butler's game-sealing interception on the New England goal line in the final minute not only vaulted the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady into a new stratosphere of NFL lore, but set off a firestormof criticism of the Seahawks' decisionnot to run the ball from the 1-yard line for the game-winning score.
Road to the pros:Following high school, Butler attended Hinds Community College in Goodman, Miss. -- twice, in fact (he reportedly was dismissed from the program and returned) -- and was working at a Popeye's fried chicken location before landing at Division II West Alabama. There, he was a two-time all-conference player, with a three-interception game as a junior and league-high 18 pass breakups as a senior. The Patriots picked him up about a week after the 2014 NFL Draft and he played sparingly as a reserve this season.
Super Bowl impact:Amendola caught five passes for 48 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown catch that pulled the Patriots to within 24-21 in the second half. Perhaps just as important as his score, all four of Amendola's other receptions resulted in New England first downs.
Road to the pros:Despite a decorated career as a receiver at Texas Tech, Amendola went undrafted and spent the early part of his NFL career between the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. He finally got his break for playing time with the St. Louis Rams in 2009, as a receiver, punt returner and kick returner. His career flourished from there, though he missed most of the 2011 season with an elbow injury. The Patriots picked up Amendola as an unrestricted free agent in 2013.
Super Bowl impact:From start to finish, there wasn't a more dominant defensive player on either team Sunday than the Seahawks' defensive lineman. Though he was credited with only two tackles, he beat the Patriots' offensive line on a regular basis and caused as much disruption in the New England backfield as anyone.
Road to the pros:The former Texas A&M defender entered the NFL with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, but was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through his rookie season in 2009. He blossomed with the Bucs and peaked with nine sacks in 2012 before returning to Seattle in 2013. Bennett started every game for the Seahawks this season and notched seven sacks.
Super Bowl impact: Kearse made the most spectacular catch of Super Bowl XLIX with a juggling reception for a gain of 33 yards on what could have been Seattle's game-winning drive in the final minutes. The catch set up a first-and-goal situation for the Seahawks with the game on the line. Kearse finished with three catches for 45 yards.
Road to the pros: Kearse posted some big numbers at the University of Washington, with 180 career catches and 29 touchdowns. But stats weren't enough to catch any club's attention on draft day, and Kearse had to make the NFL through undrafted free-agent status with Seattle in 2012. Kearse's role has been increasing ever since, as he posted a career-high 38 catches for 537 yards in 2014. Kearse's overtime catch against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game helped earn Seattle its trip to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl impact:Had the Seahawks won the game, Matthews might well have been the Super Bowl MVP. He made four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, making for a downfield spark in the Seattle passing game that was much-needed after the offense's early struggles. Incredibly, he hadn't caught a pass all year until Sunday.
Road to the pros:After a stint in junior college, Matthews caught 93 passes over two seasons at Kentucky before the Cleveland Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent. He was cut at the start of the 2011 season and spent a couple of years with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while reportedly working at a Foot Locker outlet and as a security guard. Seattle picked up the 2012 CFL Rookie of the Year almost exactly a year ago.