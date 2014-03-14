Major free-agent signings impacting teams' draft priorities

Draft impact: What has the value of a running back been this year? Zilch, and that might be a bit high. Case in point is when the Philadelphia Eagles can steal Darren Sproles, consistently found near the top of the all-purpose charts every season, for a fifth-rounder. Only three backs signed free-agent deals with more than $4 million in guaranteed money this year and just five unrestricted free-agent backs signed with a new team in the first few days of the 2014 signing period. Even teams that could use another guy in the backfield (Cleveland, Miami, among others) figure to wait for a cheap option in the second or third wave of free agency or fill their need in the draft. Maybe somebody takes a chance on Carlos Hyde in the first-round this year, but even being highly regarded as a running back doesn't mean you'll go early this draft.