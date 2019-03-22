Mailbag: Jags to go from worst to first? Giants' next move at QB?

Usually, there is an option in this game that jumps out to you right away, but I just don't see it. Are the Pats and Jets going to switch places? The Ravens and Bengals? The Chiefs and Raiders? The Rams and Cardinals? No. No. No. No. But if I had to pick, let's go with the AFC South, a competitive division that won't offer up an easy path back to the title for the Texans. And the last-place team? The 2017 division champion Jaguars, who just replaced Blake Bortles with Nick Foles and still have premium players on defense looking to wash out the terrible taste of a year ago. Really, you can make a case for any team in the AFC South to win the division and you don't have to stretch at all. The Jags have as good a shot as any of them.