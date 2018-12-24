Matt Millen undergoes successful heart transplant

Matt Millen has received an early Christmas gift.

The former All-Pro linebacker and NFL executive underwent a successful heart transplant on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Millen, 60, needed the transplant as a result of being diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which an abnormal protein known as amyloid builds up in organs with the potential to cause many health issues. In Millen's case, amyloidosis affected his heart.

NBC Sports' Peter King tweeted about the positive news Monday:

Good morning. Merry Christmas Eve.

An update on Matt Millen, for those who read about his heart transplant in the column:

He is out of surgery, and his wife Pat tells me the doctors told her it was a good match. Surgery was a success.

Updating my column as we speak. https://t.co/EemKxEXPP4 â Peter King (@peter_king) December 24, 2018

Millen was an All-American at Penn State in 1978, and was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 1980 draft. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons, primarily for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, before spending the final three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins. He won at least one Super Bowl with each team -- XV and XVIII with the Raiders, XXIV with the 49ers and XXVI with the Redskins -- and was a two-time All-Pro selection.

After his career, Millen worked in television before taking a job as the president and CEO of the Detroit Lions from 2001-2008. He returned to broadcasting, working college football and NFL coverage for FOX before taking a leave to focus on his health. His FOX colleague and alma mater each tweeted their support for him Monday: