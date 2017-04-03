Mahomes to work out for Bills, reportedly works out for Jets

There isn't much rest for Patrick Mahomes these days.
Roughly 48 hours after the New York Jets were one of 28 NFL clubs to watch Mahomes' pro day workout on Friday, the club wanted an even closer look at the former Texas Tech quarterback. Mahomes worked out for the Jets on Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle. That makes six teams that have worked out Mahomes, along with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. And with three-plus weeks left before the draft begins on April 27, there is plenty of time for other clubs to do the same. In fact, the Buffalo Bills will work him out next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
No fewer than 18 teams have scheduled either a workout or visit with him, making for a wild pre-draft ride for one of the NFL draft's most exciting quarterback prospects. The Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles were the only four teams not represented at Mahomes' pro-day workout, per the Chronicle.
The Jets certainly qualify as a team that would have a need-based interest in a quarterback, be it Mahomes or someone else. The club has journeyman veteran Josh McCown, and two unproven youngsters in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, at QB.
The Jets hold the No. 6 overall pick in the first round, and the No. 39 pick in the second. While Mahomes isn't expected to be selected as high as No. 6, he could be long gone by the time the Jets' second selection comes around. The Bills shored up their QB situation when they re-signed Tyrod Taylor this offseason, but it's not stopping them from taking a closer look at Mahomes.