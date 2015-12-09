Mackensie Alexander leaning toward applying for draft entry

Alexander (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) called himself the best cornerback in college football at the beginning of the season. He'll get a chance to prove it if he makes his way into next year's draft. Alexander has recorded 10 pass breakups in his career. With outstanding quickness and two years of starting experience, he would deepen the draft pool at a premium position if he follows through with his intention. Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.