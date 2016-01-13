Mackensie Alexander intends to enter 2016 NFL Draft

Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander intends to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore, becoming the sixth player off the Tigers' ACC-championship defense to announce plans for early draft entry.
"It was a tough decision, very difficult," Alexander said, according to the Fort Myers News-Press. "I enjoyed my college experience. It was fun and something I've been really enjoying, competing with my friend, my brothers. You grow a bond in college. This was definitely something I've been enjoying. We've had great coaching."
Alexander detailed his decision further with an Instagram post, noting that he intends to eventually complete his college degree at CU.
In two seasons as a starter, Alexander never recorded an interception for the Tigers, but broke up 11 passes and developed a reputation for outstanding man-to-man coverage. He's also experienced in press coverage, challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage under Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables. He broke up 11 passes in his Clemson career, but was sidelined in Monday's national championship game against Alabama with a hamstring injury.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been impressed with Alexander in his study of 2016 draft prospects.
Alexander (5-11, 195 pounds) joins LB Travis Banks, DB Jayron Kearse, DB T.J. Green, DE Shaq Lawson and DE Kevin Dodd as Clemson defenders who intend to enter the draft early. Two of the Tigers' top offensive players, RB Wayne Gallman and TE Jordan Leggett, have said they will return to Clemson next year.