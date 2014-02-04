Mack Brown: Comments to recruits 'all positive towards Texas'

Like many who read a cbssports.com story detailing comments that Texas recruit John Bonney made to Houston television station KTRK, suggesting that former Longhorns coach Mack Brown undermined UT's recruiting efforts on the weekend of his resignation, something just didn't sound right about it to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.
First, the direct comment from Bonney: "I was at my official visit when Mack Brown resigned and he told us to go look around. [He said] he'll even talk to other coaches for you and everything because he really just wanted the best for us as players."
Brown brought his side of the story to Twitter on Tuesday: "Some of you have asked about my visit w/recruits & their families after I stepped down. Let me assure you it was all positive towards Texas. Our new AD Steve Patterson was there with me and I told the entire group that Texas would hire a great coach, it is a wonderful place and they absolutely should still come."
Even at a powerhouse program such as Texas, many recruits base commitments on a strong relationship with a coaching staff over the school itself. New Penn State James Franklin said as much when questioned about Vanderbilt commitments switching their plans to sign with Penn State after Franklin changed jobs last month. For that reason, emotions can run high among fans when coaching changes bring about changes to a signing class.
Brown, however, isn't the type to pull such a stunt. The original report by KTRK, in fact, presents Bonney's remarks without any negative context regarding Brown's intentions.