MAC becomes first FBS conference to cancel 2020 season 

An FBS school pulled the plug on fall football because of COVID-19 concerns earlier this week. Now a conference from college football's top subdivision has followed suit.

The Mid-American conference canceled its 2020 season following a vote from its university presidents, the Associated Press reported Saturday. The MAC is considering playing a spring season, per the AP.

The news was first reported by Stadium.

"While we are disappointed to not be playing this fall, we respect the decision made by the MAC today" Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain posted on Twitter. "Our main priority is ensuring the safety of our players, staff, their families and loved ones. This is a difficult time, but we will get through it, and we'll do it together."

The 12 MAC schools took a severe financial hit in July when multiple Power Five leagues dropped non-conference games. The AP reported that strain was only made worse for the conference by the need to implement expensive coronavirus protocols.