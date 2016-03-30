Lynch intrigued by idea of playing for Cowboys

Published: Mar 30, 2016 at 07:30 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Dallas Cowboys tried to challenge Paxton Lynch last week with some high-difficulty throws in a private workout in Orlando, and toughened his task even more by asking him to make some of those throws on the run.

But in his first private workout since the NFL Scouting Combine, the former Memphis quarterback couldn't have been more comfortable with the outcome, because the Cowboys were merely asking him to do what he does best.

"They had me do some three-step drop stuff, but it was mostly deeper drops and deeper throws. They had me throwing some long out routes, and some deeper comeback routes across the field," Lynch said. "They had me push the ball vertically on some seam routes and deep corner routes. Then they put me on the run for some of it, to see my athleticism and see me outside the pocket. I definitely enjoy pushing the ball down the field, and that's what they were most impressed about, how strong my arm was."

The Cowboys need a young quarterback in an apprentice role behind veteran starter Tony Romo. And although Lynch is widely projected to be drafted between the Cowboys' first two draft picks (No. 4 and No. 34 overall), but he'd love for the club to find a way to make him a Cowboy.

"I like the coaching staff -- that team is the face of the NFL almost -- they're so renowned with the success of that franchise," Lynch said.

Following the workout, Lynch had little time to reflect.

A day later, he taped an episode of Jon Gruden's "QB Camp", and a day after that he was off to Kansas City to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his offensive staff. He then went to Cleveland to meet with new Browns coach Hue Jackson, quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and the rest of the Browns staff.

"They're very excited about the draft," Lynch said. "You could tell there's a lot of energy in that building."

Finally, Lynch made it back to Memphis on Tuesday to begin on-campus preparations for his pro day on April 6. That meant throwing to his former college receivers rather than the random collection of pass catchers he went through in Orlando.

"It's going to be nice to get back with my guys here for a week," Lynch said. "I know where they like the ball, and they know where I'm going to put it."

