Lynch, Goff create most velocity on combine throws

Published: Mar 02, 2016 at 12:30 PM

That Paxton Lynch has a hose.

According to the radar guns of Ourlads at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Memphis quarterback created the most velocity on his passes, topping off at 59 miles per hour.

Historically speaking (or, at least as far back as Ourlads' data goes, which is 2008), that 59 miles per hour stands up pretty well. Only two quarterbacks hit 60, Bryan Bennett (then of Southeast Louisiana, now of the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers) at the 2015 combine and Logan Thomas (then of Virginia Tech, now of the Miami Dolphins) at the 2014 combine.

It should come as no surprise that the two quarterbacks to follow Lynch in terms of pass velocity were two expected to be selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Cal's Jared Goff (58 mph) and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz (57 mph). Penn State's Christian Hackenberg, Wisconsin's Joel Stave, North Carolina State's Jacoby Brissett and Liberty's Josh Woodrum each hit 56 miles per hour.

Unfortunately, the one nicknamed "12-gauge" -- Ohio State's Cardale Jones -- was unable to have his tosses clocked after having his combine workout end prematurely after pulling up lame in the 40-yard dash. He is known for having a strong hose.

Lynch's 59 miles per hour matched some notable current NFL quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins and Brandon Weeden hit 59 miles per hour at the 2012 combine (you may and/or may not be familiar with Weeden's background asa baseball pitcher). Colin Kaepernick hit 59 at the 2011 combine.

It should be noted that a good number of former first-round selections opted not to throw at the combine over the years (Teddy Bridgewater, Blaine Gabbert, Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck, Johnny Manziel, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Tim Tebow each did not throw in Indy). So, take these numbers for what they are ... good, clean fun.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

