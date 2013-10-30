LSU WRs Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry 'likely' to turn pro early

Both juniors, the two have emerged as arguably the top receiving tandem in the Southeastern Conference this year. Beckham already has over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, while Landry has an SEC West-high 58 receptions for 882 yards, with eight touchdowns. With help from a breakout season by fifth-year senior quarterback Zach Mettenberger, an NFL prospect himself, the two have provided LSU with its most explosive passing offense in more than a decade.