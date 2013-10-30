LSU WRs Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry 'likely' to turn pro early

LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr., and Jarvis Landry are likely to leave the school after the season and declare early eligibility for the 2014 NFL Draft, according to nola.com.
Both juniors, the two have emerged as arguably the top receiving tandem in the Southeastern Conference this year. Beckham already has over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, while Landry has an SEC West-high 58 receptions for 882 yards, with eight touchdowns. With help from a breakout season by fifth-year senior quarterback Zach Mettenberger, an NFL prospect himself, the two have provided LSU with its most explosive passing offense in more than a decade.
Beckham, Jr. also brings special-teams skills to his NFL resume as one of the SEC's top kickoff and punt returners, averaging 24.6 and 9.8 yards, respectively. Other top SEC receivers who will be draft-eligible next spring include seniors Jordan Matthews of Vanderbilt, L'Damian Washington of Missouri, and Kevin Norwood of Alabama. Top SEC underclassmen at the position, who may choose to come out early, include Texas A&M's Mike Evans and Ole Miss' Donte Moncrief.
Get the latest news on potential declarations by underclassmen by checking out College Football 24/7's Underclassman Tracker.