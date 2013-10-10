LSU WR Jarvis Landry expected to play against Florida

Those wondering how effective LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger would be without one of his two dynamic receivers just may get a glimpse of that Saturday when the Tigers play host to Florida. Junior receiver Jarvis Landry has been hobbled in practice this week with an ankle sprain, and though coach Les Miles expects him to play, it remains to be seen whether he'll be at his normal effectiveness against the Gators, who likely have the nation's best set of cornerbacks.