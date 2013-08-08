LSU, Wisconsin to play at Lambeau Field in 2016

Can you use bratwurst when making gumbo? We'll find out when LSU takes on Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in 2016.
The teams meet next season in Houston at Reliant Stadium, and the 2016 game at Lambeau will be the first time the Wisconsin football team has played at the iconic stadium. The Badgers' men's hockey team played there in 2006.
LSU has one of the most fervent followings in college football, and their fans are known for their long tailgating sessions, which should fit right in at Lambeau, though Tigers fans may have to make do with Leinenkugel instead of Abita as their beverage of choice.
Wisconsin had been scheduled to play Virginia Tech in 2016, but Tech postponed the game to enable the LSU-Wisconsin matchup.
Wisconsin and Virginia Tech now will meet in Madison in 2019 and in Blacksburg in 2020.
Wisconsin is scheduled to open the 2015 season against Alabama at AT&T Stadium (formerly known as Cowboys Stadium) in Arlington, Texas.