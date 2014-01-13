LSU Tigers RB Jeremy Hill tweets he'll enter 2014 NFL Draft

Hill brings a great deal of talent, but a great deal of baggage as well, to the draft pool. He enjoyed a dominant season as a third-year sophomore, rushing 203 times for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing one game and part of another at the beginning of the season after being suspended for his second arrest. Hill recently completed terms of his first probation, which stemmed from a charge of unlawful carnal knowledge of an underage female. He was arrested again last spring after a cell phone video captured him sucker punching a bar patron from behind, and is scheduled to be on probation for that charge until July, 2015.