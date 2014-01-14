LSU Tigers OL La'El Collins opts to stay for senior season

Two running backs (Alfred Blue, Jeremy Hill), two wide receivers (Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham), two defensive tackles (Ego Ferguson, Anthony Johnson) and an offensive guard (Trai Turner) are all entering the NFL draft early, marking 17 LSU underclassmen to do so since the end of the 2012 season. The 10 underclassmen LSU lost last year were the most in college football, and with this year's deadline to declare approaching Wednesday, the program's seven underclass losses this year are expected to be an NCAA-high again.