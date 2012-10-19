LSU-Texas A&M, South Carolina-Florida battles head Week 8

Even though 'Bama looks to be as strong a candidate to repeat as BCS champion as we've ever seen, it will be no easy feat to walk into Neyland Stadium and stop one of the more proficient passing offenses in the country in front of 100,000-plus screaming fans. As I've mentioned in previous weeks, Tennessee junior quarterback Tyler Bray (6-6, 215) has the arm strength to find his targets anywhere on the field, even when he's falling backward due to defensive pressure. His tall, long junior receivers Justin Hunter (6-4, 200) and Cordarrelle Patterson (6-3, 205), will have their most difficult task of the year, trying to stride past one of the top cover men in the country in Tide junior DeMarcus "Dee" Milliner (6-1, 199) and the rest of a young and talented cornerback group. Milliner not only has the size to start outside in the NFL, but also the speed and ball skills to turn the field around if Bray trusts his arm too much or fails to read Nick Saban's multiple-look defense correctly. Safety Robert Lester (6-2, 210) is also looking for a big performance in this game, as he has just three interceptions over the past two seasons (since racking up eight in 2010). In order to project Lester as an NFL starter, scouts want to see consistent playmaking and discipline in coverage (especially against 6-3, 244-pound tight end Mychal Rivera), as well as tenacity in the run game.