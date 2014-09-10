LSU's Travin Dural injured in car wreck, will play Saturday

Dural (6-foot-2, 192 pounds) has exploded early in the season for LSU to mitigate the loss of two prized NFL draft picks in Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. The New York Giants made Beckham the 12th pick of the first round, and Landry went to the Miami Dolphins in the second round (No. 63 overall). After catching just seven passes as a freshman backup last year, Dural already has six catches for a staggering 291 yards and four touchdowns in two LSU wins. His yards-per-catch average of 48.5 leads the entire NCAA, and he led LSU in the same category last year at 20.7.