LSU's practice answer to Johnny Manziel: WR Odell Beckham

Johnny Manziel may not be piling up the rushing yards the way he did a year ago, but his ability to scramble behind the line of scrimmage to give his receivers extra time to get open is still the most difficult thing opposing defenses have to prepare for.
As such, LSU coach Les Miles made a bold move this week. The Tigers' most dangerous open-field offensive player, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., is working at scout-team quarterback to prepare LSU's starting defense for the Manziel challenge. And while Beckham surely can't test the LSU secondary with his throwing arm the way Manziel will, defensive lineman Anthony Johnson indicated Beckham threw three touchdown passes in practice Tuesday. Certainly, he is the best option the Tigers have to get the defense accustomed to an extended chase of the quarterback.
"He busted us up a few times. I think he could be a great quarterback. Manziel is a guy you can't let your guard down against," Johnson said, according to thetowntalk.com.
"It was kinda of my idea. We may have to give him some snaps in the game. He's pretty good. He's elusive, can throw it. We might employ some of that," Miles said, according to nola.com. "I knew he could throw it, but I did not know he could throw it within the scheme of plays. He can throw it. I think he was six for eight in an eight-play period."
That is, if he isn't sold on returning as a wildcat-formation quarterback for next year.