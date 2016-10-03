LSU's Orgeron: Derrius Guice mix of Warren Sapp, Reggie Bush

That's primarily because he's a backup, but when you're the backup to LSU star Leonard Fournette, there's really no telling how good a player you might be. Two days after Guice stepped in for an injured Fournette to slice the Missouri defense for 163 yards on 17 carries, LSU interim coach Ed Orgeron did his best to introduce Guice in the only way Orgeron knows how: with some flair.