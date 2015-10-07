LSU's Les Miles: RB Leonard Fournette 'just getting started'

As a 230-pound power rusher who runs through tackles with ease, Fournette's readiness for the NFL has been a topic of discussion of late. The conversation has focused on whether he would consider sitting out his junior year in 2016 to maintain his health for his first year of NFL draft eligibility in 2017. NFL Media's Mike Mayock said opinions of NFL coaches and personnel executives would be split if Fournette were to make such a move, though Fournette himself has indicated he has no such intention.