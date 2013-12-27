LSU's Les Miles cautions underclassmen about early draft entry

Published: Dec 27, 2013 at 05:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

les-miles-122713-ts.jpg

As hard as it may be for college football coaches to convince their not-yet-ready underclassmen who have NFL potential to stay in school, LSU coach Les Miles may have the easiest time of all this year.

That's because among the 10 LSU underclassmen who were eligible for last year's draft, more than a few probably would have been better off playing another year on the Bayou. Shreveporttimes.com took a hard look at what has become of their football careers, giving Miles the ultimate cautionary tale for the lengthy cast of Tigers considering an early jump this year. Three went undrafted, and a couple of others were drafted late and have seen little to no action as NFL rookies.

"I think our guys are going to be confronted with similar situations, similar decisions, and I think that there's a likelihood that there will be a greater reception toward staying and being a part than leaving," Miles said.

Even one of the higher picks of the group, defensive end Sam Montgomery, a third-round pick of the Houston Texans, was cut midseason for disciplinary reasons. He was picked up by the Oakland Raiders but then promptly placed on injured reserve, leaving his NFL career in doubt less than a year after it began.

Among the LSU underclassmen considering early departure this year are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry; defensive tackles Anthony Johnson and Ego Ferguson; running backs Jeremy Hill, Kenny Hilliard and Alfred Blue; and offensive tackle La'El Collins.

"I think it's a quality academic and a quality business decision," Miles added. "So some guys are going to go because it makes great sense. Some guys are not, and that makes great sense, too."

The NFL deadline for early entry declarations is Jan. 15. Johnson, for one, sounds much like an underclassman whose mind is all but made up.

"LSU is a fun place to play, and a lot of people look at it like that," he said. "I should tell you I look at it like that, but at the end of the day when that opportunity is given to you, you never know what could happen. If you do come back, you might have a season- or career-ending injury and might not be able to play football again."

Indications are that most of the group is leaning in the direction of leaving college.

For any who are on the fence about the decision, Miles has no shortage of examples to help him extol the benefits of staying.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW