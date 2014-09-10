LSU's Leonard Fournette said to regret striking Heisman pose

Fournette (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) rushed for 92 yards against Sam Houston State and is second on the team with 110 yards after two games. But he clearly is behind senior Kenny Hilliard in the Tigers' pecking order and actually is listed third on the depth chart; he also is behind senior Terrence Magee. Fournette should receive ample opportunity to carry the ball this week against Louisiana-Monroe. If he scores, though, don't expect a Heisman pose.