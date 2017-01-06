LSU's Jamal Adams declares his intention to enter the NFL draft

LSU safety Jamal Adams announced Friday he will apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft as an underclassman, adding one of college football's elite talents to a draft pool that is expected to be deep at the position.
LSU made the announcement Friday morning. "After deep prayer and consideration. My family and I have agreed that I will prepare for the NFL draft," Adams said via Twitter.
Adams (6-feet-1, 213 pounds), a junior, has started for the Tigers since his freshman season in 2014. An NFL executive described Adams as a future top-10 draft choice in October, and he's drawn comparisons to the likes of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu. In evaluating tape of three games from Adams' sophomore season, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted Adams has the athleticism to cover slot receivers while still being physical enough to handle tight ends, and saw similarities between Adams and another former All-SEC safety: Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The deadline for underclassmen to apply for early draft eligibility is Jan. 16.
Adams has made a career-high 76 tackles for the Tigers this season, 7.5 of them for losses. In terms of ball production, he was at his best as a sophomore in 2015, making four of his five career interceptions with a career-high six breakups.
Self-dubbed 'DBU', the Tigers' secondary has produced a number of high draft picks in recent years, including Morris Claiborne, Patrick Peterson, Eric Reid and Jalen Collins. Adams figures to be the next of those, along with Tigers senior CB Tre'Davious White.