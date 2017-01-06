LSU's Jamal Adams declares his intention to enter the NFL draft

Adams (6-feet-1, 213 pounds), a junior, has started for the Tigers since his freshman season in 2014. An NFL executive described Adams as a future top-10 draft choice in October, and he's drawn comparisons to the likes of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu. In evaluating tape of three games from Adams' sophomore season, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted Adams has the athleticism to cover slot receivers while still being physical enough to handle tight ends, and saw similarities between Adams and another former All-SEC safety: Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs.