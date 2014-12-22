LSU's Jalen Collins to turn pro, Jalen Mills to return

The news is both good and bad for the LSU secondary.
Defensive back Jalen Collins will enter the NFL Draft, but defensive back Jalen Mills will reportedly stay for his senior year in 2015. The NFL Draft Advisory Board provided a more favorable draft grade to Collins than Mills, according to nola.com, prompting the different decisions.
The advisory board's new policy gives prospects one of only three grades: first round, second round, or a recommendation to return to school. Collins (6-2, 198 pounds) broke up nine passes for the Tigers this season and has the size NFL clubs prefer but can't often find at the cornerback position.
After losing more underclassmen to the draft than any program in college football over the last two years, LSU coach Les Miles has to be pleased to merely bat .500 with Collins and Mills. And while there are several other Tigers considering early draft entry, the program won't lose nearly as many underclassmen this year as it has in the last two.
Mills, a versatile junior with experience at safety, cornerback and nickelback, figures to be the undisputed leader of the LSU secondary next year.