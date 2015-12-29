LSU's Fournette imposes his will in rout of Texas Tech

Texas Tech OT Le'Raven Clark: The first thing I noticed about Clark was his length. He has 36-inch arms and his success largely depends on his ability to keep defenders off his chest. When he does keep his chest clean, he can slide and mirror very effectively. However, if he doesn't land his punch, he has soft edges and he gets beat consistently. LSU's ultra talented freshman (Arden Key) got the better of him in this game. Some scouts view Clark as a high second-round pick, but he didn't play like it against LSU.