LSU's Fournette imposes his will in rout of Texas Tech

Published: Dec 29, 2015 at 05:16 PM

HOUSTON -- The last time I saw Leonard Fournette in person was when he slaughtered Auburn back in September to the tune of 228 yards rushing and three touchdowns. What held true in Week 3 against Auburn, held true in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech.

» Predictions for top 10 college football bowl games

Fournette pounded the Red Raiders with a steady barrage of power and speed that had everyone talking at halftime and after the game. Actually, one comment before the game by ESPN color commentator Brock Huard was the most interesting of the night.

"Fournette reminds me of Lebron James," Huard noted. "And not just in his physical size, but the way his feet point out, and the way he walks and the power he's able to generate."

Indeed, Fournette does have a similar gait to the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, but it is the way he imposes his will over the competition that is more likely to have people comparing him to "King James." When NFL teams look at early round running back prospects, they want to see size and a runner who can either create for himself or break tackles and gain yards after initial contact. Fournette fits into the latter category.

Fournette isn't built to be a creative runner from an elusiveness standpoint. He's like Derrick Henry from Alabama in that regard. Once again against Texas Tech, Fournette showed that he's a little tight in his hips and unable to cut sharply, or change directions with suddenness when he's crowded out on the perimeter. However, we also saw that if he turns the corner in space, he has rare speed for a back his size and he can hit chunk plays for touchdowns.

To LSU's credit, it understands that Fournette has elite power, and an ability to absorb contact and dole out bone-jarring hits. LSU fed Fournette a steady stream of power runs and inside zone plays that allowed him to wear down the Red Raiders, which lead to a huge second half for true sophomore.

Did I mention he took a screen pass 44 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter? Yes, five total touchdowns and 212 yards rushing. Somewhere Auburn linebackers Kris Frost and Casanova McKinzy shook their heads knowingly. Big backs with booming power and long speed will get plenty of attention from NFL evaluators, and Fournette just guaranteed himself to be the most talked about prospect headed into the 2016 season.

-- Lance Zierlein

More Texas Bowl notes:

Leonard Fournette was definitely the main attraction at the Texas Bowl, and he didn't disappoint with his performance. However, there were several other marquee players involved in this contest. Here are my observations on a few players that stood out:

LSU CB Tre'Davious White: LSU moved him around quite a bit in this contest. He lined up at safety, cornerback and in the slot. His fluidity and mirror skills were easy to spot, but he gave up a few plays down the field against the undersized, speed wide outs from Texas Tech. I love his overall athleticism (he also returns punts), but he has some technique work to clean up.

LSU LB Kendall Beckwith: Beckwith had an outstanding game. He made plays when lined up at inside linebacker and then he also got after the quarterback rushing off the edge. He has the strength to take on blockers and the speed to range sideline to sideline. His combination of size, speed and versatility is very enticing.

LSU LB Deion Jones: The first thing that jumps out about Jones is his closing speed. He made several plays in the alley where he showed an explosive burst. He is a perfect 4-3 WILL linebacker and reminds me a little of his former teammate Kwon Alexander.

LSU OT Jerald Hawkins: I was lukewarm on Hawkins after watching him on tape this morning, but he was much better in this contest (I found out at the game that he was playing through an ankle injury in the games I studied). He is an easy mover in both the run and pass game, and he showed excellent bend and balance. He looked like an NFL starting left tackle.

Texas Tech OT Le'Raven Clark: The first thing I noticed about Clark was his length. He has 36-inch arms and his success largely depends on his ability to keep defenders off his chest. When he does keep his chest clean, he can slide and mirror very effectively. However, if he doesn't land his punch, he has soft edges and he gets beat consistently. LSU's ultra talented freshman (Arden Key) got the better of him in this game. Some scouts view Clark as a high second-round pick, but he didn't play like it against LSU.

Texas Tech WR Jakeem Grant: Most evaluators had free-agent grades on Grant entering the Texas Bowl. His lack of size is a major concern. In the spring, scouts measured him at 5-foot-5 1/2 and he weighed 169 pounds. Those dimensions are tough to overcome in a draft room, but Grant is one explosive athlete. He ran right by White for a deep touchdown early in the game and he kept making plays throughout the night. He finished up with 10 catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He looked worthy of a late-round pick despite his physical limitations.

-- Daniel Jeremiah

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.