LSU's Ed Orgeron: Leonard Fournette 'best RB I've ever seen'

Fournette embarrassed the Ole Miss defense to the tune of 284 yards on 16 carries Saturday in a 38-21 win. It was his first game back after a layoff of roughly a month due to an ankle injury that has hampered him since August. Fournette said he was out of shape, in fact, despite the remarkable performance. Fournette has until a mid-January deadline to decide on whether to apply for early eligibility in the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite missing three games with the ankle injury, Fournette was listed as the No. 7 player in the nation in NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein's midseason rankings.