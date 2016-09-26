LSU's Davon Godchaux suspended indefinitely following arrest

LSU defensive lineman Davon Godchaux was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence battery/child endangerment and false imprisonment, an East Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
Godchaux was released on a $20,000 bond at 11 a.m. ET after being held for nearly four hours and faces an arraignment that will likely be scheduled within two weeks, according to the spokesperson.
Godchaux (6-foot-4, 299 pounds), a junior defensive tackle, is among the top interior defensive linemen in college football. He made 20 tackles with two sacks and two fumble recoveries in the Tigers' first four games of the season.
Per a rule that went into effect earlier this year, prospects will not be allowed to participate in the annual NFL Scouting Combine if a background check shows misdemeanor or felony convictions involving violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence, sexual offense and/or sexual assault.
His latest arrest came less than 24 hours after head coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron were fired. Godchaux's position coach, defensive line coach Ed Orgeron, has been promoted to interim coach to replace Miles.