LSU running back Jeremy Hill runs wild over Auburn

LSU sophomore Jeremy Hill showed Auburn coach Gus Malzahn just how much work has to be done on the defensive side of the ball on the Plains, amassing 183 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Tigers to a 35-21 win.
Hill had 59 yards and two touchdowns after just two carries, and didn't let up from there. He had 151 yards by halftime and would have eclipsed 200 easily had he not given way to reserves in the second half.
In three games this season, after being suspended for LSU's season-opener against Texas Christian, Hill is averaging better than nine yards per carry and has six rushing touchdowns. After more than doubling his season total on Saturday, Hill now has an even 350 yards for the year.
Along with Alabama's T.J. Yeldon and Georgia's Todd Gurley, Hill is among the Southeastern Conference's elite NFL prospects at the running back position. As a true sophomore, however, Hill is ineligible for the NFL draft until 2015 at the earliest.
Former LSU basketball star Shaquille O'Neal was on the LSU sideline to support Hill and the Tigers.