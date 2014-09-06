LSU RB Leonard Fournette breaks out Heisman pose

Until Saturday, there hadn't yet been a single sign that the overinflated hype and unrealistic expectations placed upon LSU freshman running back Leonard Fournette as the nation's No.1-rated recruit had gone to his head.
Now, we've seen one.
Fournette thought enough of the first touchdown of his career to punctuate it with a Heisman pose:
If a 4-yard walk of a touchdown against Sam Houston State qualifies for a Heisman pose, there is no telling how many times Fournette will do it again by the end of his career. He is a brilliant young talent, and there is every possibility that he will be the lead horse in LSU's always-loaded stable of rushers by the end of the season. But he's not on the Heisman radar, and no amount of yards and touchdowns against Sam Houston State will put him there.
"Let the kid have fun," will be the defense for any criticism Fournette draws for the display, and that argument, of course, is inherently unassailable. Maybe immature isn't the right word for it.
But premature definitely is.