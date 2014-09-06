LSU RB Leonard Fournette breaks out Heisman pose

If a 4-yard walk of a touchdown against Sam Houston State qualifies for a Heisman pose, there is no telling how many times Fournette will do it again by the end of his career. He is a brilliant young talent, and there is every possibility that he will be the lead horse in LSU's always-loaded stable of rushers by the end of the season. But he's not on the Heisman radar, and no amount of yards and touchdowns against Sam Houston State will put him there.