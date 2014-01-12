LSU RB Jeremy Hill: I'll reveal NFL draft decision Monday

Should he declare for the draft, Hill would be among just a handful of players to have reached the next level without having spent three seasons on a college campus. Hill sat out the 2011 season while dealing with the effects of a senior year arrest for unlawful carnal knowledge of an underage female at Baton Rouge's Redemptorist High and did not enroll at LSU until January, 2012, meaning he meets the requirement of being three years removed from his high school graduation to be eligible for the draft.