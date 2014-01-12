LSU RB Jeremy Hill: I'll reveal NFL draft decision Monday

Despite indications he will return to school rather than enter the 2014 NFL Draft, LSU running back Jeremy Hill has yet to formally announce his plans. That will change Monday, according to Hill's Twitter account.
Should he declare for the draft, Hill would be among just a handful of players to have reached the next level without having spent three seasons on a college campus. Hill sat out the 2011 season while dealing with the effects of a senior year arrest for unlawful carnal knowledge of an underage female at Baton Rouge's Redemptorist High and did not enroll at LSU until January, 2012, meaning he meets the requirement of being three years removed from his high school graduation to be eligible for the draft.
Having just completed his true sophomore season, Hill (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) has rushed for 2,156 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Tigers, showing a terrific combination of power and explosiveness.