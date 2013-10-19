LSU QB Zach Mettenberger struggles in road loss to Ole Miss

The mistake-free play that vaulted LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger to the Southeastern Conference's best pass efficiency rating turned sour Saturday night, as the fifth-year senior and fast-rising NFL prospect turned in his worst performance of the season in a 27-24 loss at Ole Miss.
Mettenberger (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) threw three interceptions, more than he'd thrown all season entering the game, and managed only one touchdown pass against the Rebels. He completed 19 of 33 passes, but also absorbed three sacks as LSU lost its second conference game of the season.
All three interceptions occurred in Ole Miss territory, one of them from the red zone.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks was not impressed.
Despite the struggles, Mettenberger continued to find junior Jarvis Landry, who caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Mettenberger will have an easy chance to rebound next week against Furman, followed by an idle week, before the Tigers travel to undefeated Alabama for one of the SEC's biggest games of the season.
One off night doesn't figure to damage Mettenberger's season-long rise as a draft prospect, but a similar performance against Alabama could leave some NFL scouts wondering if Mettenberger's season will end as strong as it began.