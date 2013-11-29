LSU QB Zach Mettenberger injured in win over Arkansas

LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger injured his left knee in the Tigers' season-ending 31-27 win over Arkansas Saturday after being hit awkwardly in the fourth quarter, though it remains unclear how serious the injury is. Mettenberger, a fifth-year senior, is among the top quarterback prospects available for the 2014 NFL draft.
He was removed from the game with assistance before backup Anthony Jennings led a 99-yard, game-winning touchdown drive with under three minutes to play. Mettenberger remained on the sideline to witness the finish on crutches. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 156 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in what was one of his least productive starts of the season.
Arkansas defensive tackle Byran Jones (6-2, 318 pounds) pressured Mettenberger and brought him down around the legs as Mettenberger fell in pain. On the play, Mettenberger completed one of his biggest throws of the day, a 32-yarder over the middle to Jarvis Landry, who made a phenomenal catch over the top of Arkansas defensive back Alan Turner. Mettenberger was wearing a brace on the knee at the time of the injury.
Just a week ago, Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray was lost for the season to a torn ACL during a win over Kentucky.