LSU pro day: Jamal Adams shows major improvement in 40

A clocking of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine wasn't good enough for LSU's Jamal Adams, and he showed why on Wednesday.
Adams was timed officially at 4.45 at LSU's pro day, per NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt. That's a significant improvement for a player already considered to be one of the 2017 NFL Draft's elite prospects. Hard as it might have been for Adams to boost his already high draft stock, he might have done just that. Per NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, the improvement will "change the perception about his athleticism."
"It's a mindset," Adams told Mayock of his improved 40. "I felt that I'm in my backyard. LSU, one of the best colleges ... is the best college in the world, and I felt at home. I felt very comfortable. I felt like I was going to run my fastest. God blessed me with talent and he blessed me with some speed."
Adams and Ohio State's Malik Hooker are considered the draft's top prospects at the safety position. The most recent NFL.com analyst mock drafts project Adams anywhere from No. 3 overall to the Chicago Bears to No. 10 overall to the Buffalo Bills. Hooker is projected to go No. 7 overall in four of five mock drafts to the San Diego Chargers, with Adams going to the Chargers in the other.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the No. 4 overall pick, will host Adams among other top prospects later this week for a pre-draft visit.