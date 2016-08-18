LSU pass rusher Arden Key sets goal of 20 sacks in 2016

Published: Aug 18, 2016 at 04:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Nobody can say Arden Key isn't aiming high.

The LSU defensive end says his goal is to record 20 sacks this season, per Ron Higgins of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Sound familiar?

It's the same goal that Texas A&M star Myles Garrett has set for himself. With Garrett established as one of college football's elite talents, it's easy to assume that Garrett has a far better chance of achieving the feat. After all, Key was just a freshman last year and recorded just five sacks. But there isn't much of a ceiling to Key's potential, either. At 6-foot-6 and 238 pounds, his athleticism and length were obvious last year in earning Freshman All-America honors.

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein ranks him the No. 4 edge rusher to watch in college football this year. He sees some similarities between Key and Chicago Bears first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd. Key was the third pick of a pass rushers-only mock draft that was conducted Thursday by Zierlein and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Key caught the eye of both analysts during the AdvoCare Texas Bowl in December:

That was in reference to Key's performance against Texas Tech's Le'Raven Clark, who was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts this year. Key didn't record a sack in the game, but gave Clark all sorts of trouble.

Of course, it takes a lot more than potential to attain 20 sacks. It hasn't been done since Elvis Dumervil managed to reach 20 sacks at Louisville in 2005. Terrell Suggs holds the NCAA record with 24 at Arizona State, but some fabulously talented defensive ends have come and gone through the college ranks without even approaching the mark in the 11 years since Dumervil did so.

A lot would have to go just right for Garrett, much less Key, to even get near the goal.

But at least Key doesn't lack for confidence.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW