LSU OLB doesn't think Ole Miss can block him without Tunsil

LSU pass rusher Arden Key foresees a far different impact for himself against Ole Miss this year compared to last year (2 tackles, no sacks), without former Rebels left tackle Laremy Tunsil impeding his path to the quarterback. But three sacks? That's what the Tigers star set as an expectation this week as LSU prepares to host to Ole Miss on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
"This game, I feel like I'm supposed to have three sacks," Key said, per The Advocate. "I don't see a Laremy Tunsil anymore. We went back and forth last year, but I feel like they ain't going to be able to block me."
The man who should take most offense to that is Rod Taylor, who has replaced Tunsil, a 2016 first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins, as Ole Miss' starting left tackle. He's started every game this season and has made a relatively smooth transition to tackle after playing right guard earlier in his career.
But he's no Tunsil, and Key knows it.
"He was different," Key said of Tunsil. "He was athletic. His footwork was amazing. I'd do a couple of moves, and he'd still be in front of me. I'm like, 'You're not supposed to be there.'"
This isn't the first time Key has set a high personal bar where sacks are concerned. He set a goal before the season of 20 sacks, a feat that hasn't been accomplished at the FBS level since 2005 (Elvis Dumervil, Louisville). He's a far cry from reaching that mark with seven sacks midway through the season, but his talent is undeniable. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein rated him the No. 5 player in college football last week on his midseason list of the game's top players.
Key made the SEC All-Freshman team last year, but managed just two tackles with no sacks against Tunsil in a 38-17 loss to the Rebels. This year, he's already notched seven sacks, though his sack production of late has fallen as teams have diverted more resources to getting him blocked.
"It's kind of frustrating that I'm not getting (sacks), but they're game planning off of me," Key said. "I'm still getting pressures and what not, still affecting the quarterback. But I'm also opening up the gateway for my other teammates."
If Key is right about Saturday's game, however, the Ole Miss game plan won't be enough to stop him.