LSU OL La'el Collins undrafted in first round

CHICAGO -- La'el Collins' agent scrambled early Thursday to try to get the LSU offensive lineman withdrawn from the 2015 NFL Draft in favor of the league's supplemental draft this summer. The NFL rejected the request and Collins, once thought to be a lock for the first round, went undrafted Thursday in Round 1.
Collins' stock is in question as an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Brittany Mills, is unresolved. Mills is Collins' ex-girlfriend. The Baton Rouge Police Department sought Collins to assist the case with information -- Collins is not a suspect -- and Collins is scheduled to meet with police after the draft.
Mills was reportedly in late-term pregnancy, and the baby survived.
The attorney for Collins contacted the security directors for all 32 NFL teams to explain Collins' situation on Thursday, per NFL Media's Albert Breer. Collins will learn Friday whether an NFL team is willing to invest a second- or third-round pick for the All-SEC senior who anchored the LSU line at left tackle. Also considered a potential NFL standout at offensive guard, Collins was projected as a first-round pick in several NFL Media mock drafts before the news broke, although analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Mike Mayock removed Collins from their mock drafts in the wake of the story.