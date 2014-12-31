LSU LB Kwon Alexander will enter 2015 NFL Draft

The Tigers junior has been among several LSU underclassmen considering early entry. He will use his best season as a collegian -- he had a team-high 90 tackles -- as a jump-off point for a pro career.
Alexander (6-2, 227 pounds) is an outside linebacker prospect with outstanding quickness and open-field tackling skills. He made 7.5 tackles for loss this season for the Tigers and projects as an outside linebacker at the pro level, probably best suited for a 4-3 defense.
LSU defensive back Jalen Collins will reportedly turn pro early as well, and fellow defensive back Jalen Mills and wide receiver Travin Dural plan to remain in school. Other LSU underclassmen considering early entry include right tackle Jerald Hawkins, left guard Vadal Alexander, and defensive end Danielle Hunter.